'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 9: Deepika Padukone's Film Will Cross Rs 200 Crore-Mark Soon

Highlights
- "Padmaavat" will cross the lifetime business of Bajirao Mastani today
- If it was smooth release, "Padmaavat" would have made 200 cr in Week #1
- "Padmaavat" has monopoly over the box office for one more week
#Padmaavat begins Week 2 with a BANG... Collects in double digits... Eyes 35 cr+ in Weekend 2... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani today [Sat]... Will cross 200 cr tomorrow [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr. Total: 176.50 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2018
"Padmaavat" has monopoly over the box office for a week after which Akshay Kumar's PadMan will hits the screens. PadMan was earlier set for January 25 release (when "Padmaavat" released). But team PadMan postponed the release by two weeks when director Bhansali requested them to do so. On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee's Aiyaary (directed by Neeraj Pandey) will also hit the screens.
Had it been a smooth, all-India release, #Padmaavat would've comfortably crossed 200 cr in its [extended] Week 1... The film lost out on [approx] 50 cr+ due to no-screening in few states + protests... Its international biz is REMARKABLE [esp North America and Australia]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018
"Padmaavat" also stars Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.