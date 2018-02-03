"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 9: Deepika Padukone's Film Will Cross Rs 200 Crore-Mark Soon

"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 9: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film wil cross the lifetime business of Bajirao Mastani by Saturday

Updated: February 03, 2018 17:03 IST
Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat." (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. "Padmaavat" will cross the lifetime business of Bajirao Mastani today
  2. If it was smooth release, "Padmaavat" would have made 200 cr in Week #1
  3. "Padmaavat" has monopoly over the box office for one more week
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" is all set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark over the weekend, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. After an extended first week, "Padmaavat" started its second week journey with double digits. The film collected Rs 10 crore on Friday bringing the total to Rs 176 crore. Taran Adarsh also said that "Padmaavat" will cross the lifetime collection of Bajirao Mastani (which was director Bhansali's previous collaboration with Deepika Padukone and Ranveeer Singh)by Saturday. "Padmaavat begins Week #2 with a bang, collects in double digits, eyes over Rs 35 crore in Weekend #2. It will cross lifetime business of Bajirao Mastani today and it will cross Rs 200 crore-mark tomorrow," he said.
 

"Padmaavat" has monopoly over the box office for a week after which Akshay Kumar's PadMan will hits the screens. PadMan was earlier set for January 25 release (when "Padmaavat" released). But team PadMan postponed the release by two weeks when director Bhansali requested them to do so. On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee's Aiyaary (directed by Neeraj Pandey) will also hit the screens.

Deepika Padukone's embattled "Padmaavat" released amid fierce protests from the Rajput Karni Sena. Man cinema owners in several states refused to screen the film for the fear of vandalism by fringe Rajput outfits. "Had it been a smooth, all-India release, "Padmaavat" would've comfortably crossed Rs 200 crore in its extended week #1. The film lost out on (approximately) Rs 50 crore due to no-screening in few states and protests," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
 

"Padmaavat" also stars Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.

