'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 9: Deepika Padukone's Film Will Cross Rs 200 Crore-Mark Soon

#Padmaavat begins Week 2 with a BANG... Collects in double digits... Eyes 35 cr+ in Weekend 2... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #BajiraoMastani today [Sat]... Will cross 200 cr tomorrow [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr. Total: 176.50 cr. India biz.

Had it been a smooth, all-India release, #Padmaavat would've comfortably crossed 200 cr in its [extended] Week 1... The film lost out on [approx] 50 cr+ due to no-screening in few states + protests... Its international biz is REMARKABLE [esp North America and Australia]...