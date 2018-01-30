'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone's Film Passes Monday Test. 129 Crore And Counting

Highlights
- "Padmaavat" was made on a budget of Rs 190 crore
- The film did not release in several states in India
- "Padmaavat" has performed well worldwide
Take a look at Padmaavat's India business report card here:
#Padmaavat passes the crucial 'Monday test'... Maintains the momentum... Collects a SOLID figure... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr. Total: 129 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018
"Padmaavat," which is Deepika's seventh Rs 100 crore-film, is making crores internationally too. The film has performed exceptionally in North America. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "While most films don't do more than $3 million/ $4 million lifetime internationally, "Padmaavat" has grossed close to $5 million in its opening weekend in North America alone. Weekend total: $4,980,887 (Rs. 31.71 crore)."
While most films don't do more than $ 3 million / $ 4 million *lifetime* internationally, #Padmaavat has grossed close to $ 5 million in its *opening weekend* in NORTH AMERICA alone... HUMONGOUS... Weekend total: $ 4,980,887 [31.71 cr]... Few locations to be added... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
Official worldwide box office estimates for Sunday, January 28 are in. See what's topping the charts: https://t.co/h74GOa8Z0b. #comScoreMovies#BoxOfficepic.twitter.com/MLQ2BzD8vr— comScore, Inc. (@comScore) January 29, 2018
"Padmaavat" also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. The film is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad of the same name.