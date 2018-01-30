"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone's Film Passes Monday Test. 129 Crore And Counting

"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 5: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Rs 190 crore-film still has a long way to go

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 30, 2018 17:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone's Film Passes Monday Test. 129 Crore And Counting

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in "Padmaavat." (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Padmaavat" was made on a budget of Rs 190 crore
  2. The film did not release in several states in India
  3. "Padmaavat" has performed well worldwide
Deepika Padukone's new film "Padmaavat" has passed the 'crucial Monday test,' tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, which is among the top three grossers worldwide, pocketed Rs 15 crore in India on Monday, bringing the domestic total to Rs 129 crore. "Padmaavat passes the crucial 'Monday test'. Maintains the momentum, collects a solid figure," Taran Adarsh tweeted. "Padmaavat," which was made on a budget of Rs 190 crore, still has a long way to go but the Rs 129 crore collection number is significant considering the film did not open in several states and was haunted by several controversies for months before it hit the screens.

Take a look at Padmaavat's India business report card here:
 

"Padmaavat," which is Deepika's seventh Rs 100 crore-film, is making crores internationally too. The film has performed exceptionally in North America. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "While most films don't do more than $3 million/ $4 million lifetime internationally, "Padmaavat" has grossed close to $5 million in its opening weekend in North America alone. Weekend total: $4,980,887 (Rs. 31.71 crore)."
 

Comments
Close [X]
According to a Variety magazine report, if international tracking company ComScore included "Padmaavat" in their list of global top grossers, it would have ranked #3, surpassing The Greatest Showman, Secret Superstar and The Post. "Padmaavat" with over $30 million worldwide collection is only below Maze Runner: The Death Cure ($86.1 million) and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($34.1 million) in the international box office battle.
 

"Padmaavat" also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. The film is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad of the same name.

Trending

padmaavat box officedeepika padukone padmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP GrowthLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................