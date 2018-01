'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 5: Deepika Padukone's Film Passes Monday Test. 129 Crore And Counting

Highlights "Padmaavat" was made on a budget of Rs 190 crore The film did not release in several states in India "Padmaavat" has performed well worldwide

#Padmaavat passes the crucial 'Monday test'... Maintains the momentum... Collects a SOLID figure... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr. Total: 129 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2018

While most films don't do more than $ 3 million / $ 4 million *lifetime* internationally, #Padmaavat has grossed close to $ 5 million in its *opening weekend* in NORTH AMERICA alone... HUMONGOUS... Weekend total: $ 4,980,887 [31.71 cr]... Few locations to be added... @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Deepika Padukone's new film "" has passed the 'crucial Monday test,' tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, which is among the top three grossers worldwide, pocketed Rs 15 crore in India on Monday, bringing the domestic total to Rs 129 crore. "passes the crucial 'Monday test'. Maintains the momentum, collects a solid figure," Taran Adarsh tweeted. "," which was made on a budget of Rs 190 crore, still has a long way to go but the Rs 129 crore collection number is significant considering the film did not open in several states and was haunted by several controversies for months before it hit the screens.Take a look at's India business report card here:," which is Deepika's seventh Rs 100 crore-film, is making crores internationally too . The film has performed exceptionally in North America. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "While most films don't do more than $3 million/ $4 million lifetime internationally, "" has grossed close to $5 million in its opening weekend in North America alone. Weekend total: $4,980,887 (Rs. 31.71 crore)." According to a Variety magazine report, if international tracking company ComScore included "" in their list of global top grossers, it would have ranked #3, surpassingand. "" with over $30 million worldwide collection is only below($86.1 million) and($34.1 million) in the international box office battle." also stars Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. The film is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad of the same name.