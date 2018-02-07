"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 13: Deepika Padukone's Film Is 'Super-Strong.' Over Rs 225 Crore And Counting "Padmaavat" box office collection: Deepika Padukone's film scored a double century earlier this week

Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat" (Image courtesy: bhansaliproductionsfc) New Delhi: Highlights "Padmaavat" has now earned Rs 225.50 crore Over the weekend, "Padmaavat" collected Rs 36 crore The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari Padmaavat" collected Rs 36 crore and in the next two days, the film earned Rs 13 crore. "Padmaavat should be able to add another 10 crore nett over the rest of the week which will give it a second week of 65 crore nett approximately, which will be the sixth highest second week ever," Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has earlier made Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani with Ranveer and Deepika.



"Padmaavat is super-strong [Week 2] Friday 10 crore, Saturday 16 crore, Sunday 20 crore, Mon 7 crore, Tue 6 crore. Total: Rs 225.50 crore. India biz," Taran Adarsh.



Here's the box office report of "Padmaavat."

#Padmaavat is SUPER-STRONG... [Week 2] Fri 10 cr, Sat 16 cr, Sun 20 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6 cr. Total: 225.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2018



"Padmaavat" stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had performed jauhar, along with several other Rajput women, after Alauddin Khiji invaded her fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji and Shahid Kapoor features as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband.



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee appreciated Ranveer's performance and wrote, "The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh, ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy."



"Padmaavat" finally released on January 25, after a month's delay. It hit the screens amid huge protests by fringe group Karni Sena. It also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari.





