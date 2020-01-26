Padma Shri For Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut And Ekta Kapoor: Congratulations From Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Twinkle Khanna And Others

"This is yet another validation of what I have always known - that you are truly special!" wrote Twinkle Khanna for Karan Johar

Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are among 118 recipients of Padma Shri.

  • The Padma Awards were announced on Saturday evening
  • Six film personalities will be honoured with the Padma Shri
  • Singers Suresh Wadkar and Adnan Sami will also be awarded the Padma Shri
After it was announced on Saturday that Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor will be awarded the Padma Shri this year, several members of the film fraternity such as Anil Kapoor, Kajol, Riteish Deshmukh, Twinkle Khanna, Juhi Chawla and Bhumi Pednekar wished them on social media. Singers Suresh Wadkar, Adnan Sami and actress Sarita Joshi will also be honoured with the fourth highest civilian honour of the country. Anil Kapoor, who will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial project Takht, showered love and wishes on the filmmaker on Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations, Karan Johar! This is incredible and well deserved! May you keep adding more feathers to your hat!" His congratulatory message for Ekta Kapoor read: "Congratulations, Ekta Kapoor! This is an amazing milestone and the recognition of all your hard work! Keep soaring high!"

Kajol, who is one of Karan Johar's close friends and has also worked with him in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, tweeted: "Karan Johar, congrats on this honour. Well-deserved and so happy for you!"

Karan Johar's childhood friend Twinkle Khanna wished him like this: "Congratulations K! This is yet another validation of what I have always known-that you are truly special!"

Juhi Chawla, in her congratulatory message, made a reference to Karan Johar's autobiographical book An Unsuitable Boy and wrote: "The Unsuitable Boy is highly suitable! Congratulations Padma Shri Karan Johar!"

Tweets of congratulations also arrived from Riteish Deshmukh, who wrote for Karan Johar: "Dearest Karan Johar, thrilled to know that soon you will be known as #Padmashri Karan Johar - you truly deserve it my friend. More power to you, may you keep engaging, entertaining audiences all over the world with your craft. Love you" and for Ekta Kapoor: "Dear Ekta Kapoor, your immense contribution to the landscape of entertainment industry as we see it today has been duly recognised - Congratulations on being awarded the #Padmashri - the ones who take risks are the ones who break barriers."

Bhumi Pednekar's congratulatory message for Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor read: "Congratulations Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut on being awarded the #PadmaShri for your contribution to cinema! Karan, Ekta it is an absolute honour for me to be able to work with you both ... Congratulations again!" Bhumi is working with Karan Johar for his upcoming film Takht and she will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare along with Konkona Sen Sharma.

Congratulatory messages also poured in from the likes of Nimrat Kaur, Kunal Kohli, Rahul Bose, Goldie Behl, Milap Zaveri, Karisma Tanna, Kapil Sharma, Rahul Dev and Shruti Seth:

The awards were announced ahead of India's 71st Republic Day and the list comprises the names of 118 prominent personalities from different fields such as literature, art, education, medicine, sports, social work, public affairs and science.

Last year, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Mohanlal, actor-choreographer-director Prabhudeva and musician Shankar Mahadevan received their Padma Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. Actor Kader Khan was posthumously honoured with the Padma Shri for his priceless contribution to cinema.

