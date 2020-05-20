Paatal Lok Star Jaideep Ahlawat Reveals His Favourite Character From The Show

Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Paatal Lok. (courtesy: primevideoin )

Amazon Prime's new web-series Paatal Lok, which opened to stellar reviews from critics and has been equally adept at entertaining the masses, is trending big time and for all the right reasons. Jaideep Ahlawat's portrayal of investigative officer Hathiram Choudhary in the Anushka Sharma-produced show is winning hearts and how. However, when the actor was asked about the character that he likes the most in the show (besides Hathiram), his picks were Hathoda Tyagi and Chaaku Singh.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Jaideep Ahlawat was asked about any other character that he liked in the show, to which he responded, "Hathoda Tyagi is such a strong character despite no dialogues and expression. He's the most difficult to break. It would've been interesting to play him. I have known Abhishek Banerjee for a long time. There have been a lot of films in the past where we were rejected together. We have seen each other's journey. He is an amazing actor." He added, "Also Chaaku (played by Jagjeet Sandhu) is quite interesting."

Pataal Lok showcases the story of an investigative officer (Hathiram), who is on the lookout for four criminals behind a failed assassination attempt of a well-known journalist Sanjeev Mehra (played by Neeraj Kabi). The show comprising nine episodes is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Anushka Sharma, who has produced Paatal Lok with her brother Karnesh, released a statement post the success of the show. "The success of Paatal Lok is a massive validation of our beliefs, planning and curation strategies," read an excerpt from her statement.