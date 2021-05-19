'Our Country Is At War With COVID': Jr NTR Asks Fans To Stay Home On His Birthday

Jr NTR shared this picture.(Image courtesy: jrntr)

Jr NTR, who is all set to turn 38 tomorrow, on Wednesday, shared a statement on Twitter urging his fans to not celebrate his birthday this year, as the "country is at war with COVID-19." Jr NTR, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, also gave an update about his health to his fans and said that he hopes to "test negative" for the virus soon. "My dear fans, a big thank you to each and everyone of you. I have seen your messages, your videos, and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon," he said in the statement.

Every year, Jr NTR's birthday is celebrated by his fans with great fervour but this time, the actor implored his fans to "stay at home and follow local lockdown rules," as a gift to him. "Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules," he said in the statement.

He further said that "this is not a time for celebrations," as "our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and timeless war" against COVID-19. "Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations," Jr NTR said in the statement.

The actor said that this is a time for showing "solidarity with those in need," and urged his fans to "support each other," and help those in need. "This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need," he said. "When all this is over and the war on Covid-19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind," he added.



— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

The Aadi actor tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He shared the update with his fans on Twitter, on May 10. "I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry,I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors," he wrote on Twitter.



— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

In terms of work, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period-drama RRR. The film will also star Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, besides Jr NTR.