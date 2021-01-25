RRR: Ram Charan And Jr NTR's Film To Release On This Date

The makers of RRR shared a new poster. (courtesy aliaa08)

Highlights The film will release on October 13 in cinemas

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn

The shooting of the film began in 2018

A quick glance through today's Twitter feed will show the hashtags #RRR and #RRRMovie on the top of the trends list. The reason is simple - the makers of the film RRR shared an update on the movie and fans can't keep calm. The makers shared a brand new poster of the film that features the film's lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Also, the film's release date was announced. The multilingual project that also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, will hit the screens on October 13 this year. Ram Charan, sharing the film's poster and its release date, wrote: "Fire and water will come together to make an unstoppable force as you've never witnessed! Get Ready to experience Indian cinema in its finest avatar on October 13, 2021." He accompanied the film with the hashtags #RRRFestivalOnOct13th, #RRR and #RRRMovie.

Take a look at the post here:

The film's lead actress Alia Bhatt joined the film's shoot in Hyderabad last month. The makers of the film, welcomed Alia with this post: "A very warm welcome to our dearest Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful Alia Bhatt on to the sets of RRR."

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhattpic.twitter.com/R7fSMkEkAd — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 7, 2020

RRR, set in the 1920's is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." It is Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. RRR was earlier to release on July 30, 2020. However, the film's shooting was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the film's director SS Rajamouli had contracted the virus last year. The film's lead actor Ram Charan too had tested positive for COVID-19 last year.