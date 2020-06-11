'OTT Is A Compromise': Parineeti Chopra On Films Releasing Online

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra )

Parineeti Chopta, in a recent interview with Filmfare, opened up about films releasing on OTT platforms and said that it's a "compromise." The actress, who was promoting her upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar right before India went into lockdown, said that she would "hate" it if her films will release online. A lot of filmmakers are choosing OTT platforms to premiere their films instead of releasing them in theatres due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Talking to Filmfare about the change in trend, Parineeti said: "Somehow we are still traditional and feel like OTT is a compromised release. But you never know, everyone is changing his or her way of thinking and functioning." "Maybe, OTT will become more important now. But there's that traditional Indian cine-goer in me, who believes cinema will never die. We want our films to release in theatres, whenever it happens," she added.

Other than Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include The Girl On The Train and Saina Nehwal biopic. Speaking about her films, Parineeti told Filmfare: "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was all set to release. We were two days into promotions when all of this happened. The Girl On The Train is not ready yet as they are in midst of editing and locking the final cuts. Weirdly, it's a blessing in disguise. Because I know once the lockdown ends, they will work on it and then decide whether they want a theatrical or an OTT release. Same goes with the Saina Nehwal biopic. All these films are so important to me. I have literally bet my life on them and worked hard on them. I would hate for them to have a compromised release."

Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name and in the film, Parineeti will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation. In the Saina Nehwal biopic, she will play the lead role.

Among the films which will release online are Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi and Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl.Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb will also premiere online.