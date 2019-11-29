The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra's Film Gets A Release Date

Parineeti Chopra in a still from The Girl On The Train. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film The Girl On The Train got a release date. The much-awaited film will open in theatres on May 8. Announcing the release date of the film, Parineeti Chopra shared a couple of stills from the film and wrote: "The most thrilling ride of my life! Guys, the Hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain will release on May 8, 2020." Parineeti's expressions and her bruised and wounded look in the pictures will definitely give you goosebumps. The Girl On The Train is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name and in the film, Parineeti will play the role of an alcoholic divorcee, who gets involved in a missing person's investigation but more on that later.

First, take a look at Parineeti Chopra's different looks from The Girl On The Train:

The film is based on Paula Hawkins' novel of the same name, which was first adapted onscreen by Hollywood director Tate Taylor featuring Emily Blunt in the lead role. Now, director Ribhu Dasgupta is making the film with Parineeti stepping into Emily Blunt's shoes.

Earlier, after filming The Girl On The Train, Parineeti Chopra stated how the movie will "stay with her" forever and that she will miss playing the character she plays in The Girl On The Train. She shared a heartfelt note that read: "This is a film that has for the first time stayed with me after I have finished it. A character that will live inside me permanently. I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I've grown up. I feel so much but most of all, I feel grateful."

Other than Parineeti Chopra, The Girl On The Train also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Vatsal Sheth.