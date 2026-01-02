OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: <i>Haq</i>, <i>The Housemaid</i>, <i>Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy</i> And More

Exciting new content is hitting theatres and various OTT platforms this week. Registrations for Shark Tank India Season 5 are now open, and fans can gear up for the show's much-anticipated fifth season. Other notable releases include Sydney Sweeney-starrer The Housemaid, Emraan Hashmi's Haq, and a brand-new season of MasterChef India. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a fan of gripping web series, there is something for everyone this week.

Haq (January 2) – Netflix

The film is inspired by the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case of Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, which focused on maintenance rights and gender justice. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam. The supporting cast includes Sheeba Chaddha and Danish Husain.

Land of Sin (January 2) – Netflix

This five-part crime thriller is set on the Bjare peninsula in southern Sweden. The story begins with the discovery of a murdered teenager at a remote farmhouse. Investigators Dani and Malik face a brutal deadline from the victim's iron-fisted grandfather, who threatens to take justice into his own hands if the case isn't solved immediately.

The Housemaid (January 2) – Theatres

Based on the 2022 bestseller by Freida McFadden, the story follows a young woman with a troubled past who takes up a live-in housemaid job for a wealthy couple. She soon discovers that their seemingly perfect life is an illusion hiding dangerous secrets.

Defying Destiny (January 5) – Netflix

The series revolves around a young woman named Maria, whose dreams of becoming a teacher are derailed by a teen pregnancy. The show traces her journey as she overcomes adversity to champion women's rights and strive for a better future.

MasterChef India Season 9 (January 5) – SonyLIV

The new season is themed "Pride of India" with the tagline "Desh Front Foot Par Chal Raha Hai". It focuses on celebrating India's rich culinary heritage, regional flavours and traditional recipes. The OG trio of judges –Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur – reunite for this season.

Shark Tank India Season 5 (January 5) – SonyLIV

This season's tagline is "Yeh Season Hai Time Se Aage!" and it focuses on future-ready innovation and cutting-edge business models. A new segment dedicated to student entrepreneurs has been introduced to spotlight early-stage ideas from colleges across India.

Spring Fever (January 5) – Prime Video

Based on a popular manhwa, the story follows a high school teacher who moves to the small rural town of Sinsu to escape a traumatic past in Seoul. There, she meets her student's uncle. The series explores how his persistence and warmth help thaw her guarded heart.

Marcello Hernández: American Boy (January 7) – Netflix

This comedy special marks the Netflix debut of Saturday Night Live breakout star Marcello Hernández. The hour-long act explores his upbringing as a first-generation American with a Cuban mother and Dominican father. Topics include Latino culture, family dynamics and his childhood diagnosis of ADD.

Beast Games Season 2 (January 7) – Prime Video

This season features a "Strong vs. Smart" narrative, pitting 100 of the world's strongest competitors against 100 of the world's smartest minds. Participants will compete for a grand prize of $5 million.

His & Hers (January 8) – Netflix

Based on the 2020 bestselling novel by Alice Feeney, the story is set in Atlanta and the small town of Dahlonega. It follows a reclusive former news anchor who becomes obsessed with a murder case in her hometown. She clashes with the detective investigating the case – who also happens to be her estranged husband. While he suspects her involvement, she believes he may be hiding something.

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy (January 2) Discovery+

Matthew Perry's death in 2023 hit F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans hard. This documentary takes a closer look at his life, his impact, and the final phase of his journey. It revisits his path to global stardom, his well-known struggles with addiction, and what unfolded in the days leading up to his death.