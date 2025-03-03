Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra-Backed <i>Anuja</i> Loses To <i>I'm Not A Robot</i> In Best Live Action Short Film Category

The short film Anuja has missed out on the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2025 Academy Awards. The film lost to I'm Not a Robot. Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra's backed project was nominated alongside A Lien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.

Directed by Adam J. Graves, the film tells the story of a young girl named Anuja, played by Sajda Pathan, who works in a garment factory in Delhi with her sister Palak, portrayed by Ananya Shanbhag. When faced with a difficult choice, Anuja must take on the responsibility of supporting her family.

The film was jointly backed by Suchitra Mattai, Mindy Kaling, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Krushan Naik, Aaron Kopp, Devananda Graves, Michael Graves, Ksheetij Saini, and Alexandra Blaney.

Priyanka Chopra and Anita Bhatia are the executive producers of the film.

Anuja stars Ananya Shanbhag, Sajda Pathan, and Nagesh Bhosle.