Oscars 2024: A Ryan Gosling And Slash Collab We Didn't Know We Needed

Ryan Gosling and Slash performed together at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre was beaming with ken-ergy at the 96th Academy Awards. While Oppenheimer took home the top prize, team Barbie served well on the performance front. Ryan Gosling performed his iconic track I'm Just Ken from Barbie with, wait for it...Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. They were joined by Mark Ronson. The moment eclipsed almost everything else (not John Cena's gig though, who ironically presented the Best Costume Award almost sans clothes). But yes, pretty much, everything else. This collaboration at the Oscars was bound to catch the Internet's attention and it did. Here are some of the many posts:

Popular opinion on X: "Ryan Gosling and Slash! Single handedly just saved the Oscars." More fan posts incoming.

Slash and Ryan fans unite.

"Give him an Oscars already Ryan Gosling - plus Slash? What," wrote an excited fan on X.

There is no such thing as too much Ken-ergy. There, we said it.

Another fan wrote, "Best of the Oscars for me... #Imjustken #ryangosling #slash Yup.. Nuff said. Perfection." Couldn't agree more.

This X user summed up the moment in two words - "Epic. Truly."

"Unofficial winner of Best Musical Performance at the Oscars - Ryan Gosling with Mark Ronson and Slash," another one read. It's easy to see why.

I'm Just Ken, sung by Ryan Gosling (also featuring him in the original video), was nominated in the Best Song category this year at the Oscars. However, it lost to Billie Eilish's song What Was I Made For? from Barbie.