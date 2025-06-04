UP Man Throws Axe At Monkeys, It Slashes His Two-Year-Old Son's Neck

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh led to the death of two-year-old Aarav, hit by an axe thrown by his father at monkeys. While the family buried him without police notification, suspicions of murder arose amid conflicting accounts of the incident.

Tragedy unfolded at a home in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning when a two-year-old boy died after an axe, which his father threw at a group of monkeys to chase them away, hit him instead.

The incident took place in Moradabad when the boy, Aarav, was playing inside the house. A group of monkeys then entered the premises, and the boy's father, Lakhan Singh, thought the animals might attack his son. Out of fear, Lakhan went to the roof of the house to drive them away and threw an axe - aimed at hitting the monkeys.

Unfortunately, it hit Aarav, slashing his neck.

Visuals show a blood splatter on the walls of the washroom built in the courtyard of the house.

Upon hearing Aarav's scream, the family rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead, officials said.

Shortly after, the family buried the boy's body without informing the police - raising suspicion among relatives.

Lakhan Singh's brother-in-law, Jitendra Singh, alleged that it was a murder, not an accident. According to him, Lakhan killed his son during a fight with his wife, Anita.

"Lakhan had a fight with Anita on Monday night when he locked her in the room and beat her up. The argument subsided at night, but on Tuesday morning, it ignited again. While the husband and wife were fighting, Aarav was in his grandfather Ramchandra's lap. During the fight, Lakhan snatched Aarav, picked up an axe, and killed him," he said.

He further alleged that Lakhan had probably raised the axe and turned it toward the boy's neck to scare his wife - something that he has done previously too. However, this time, it killed his son, he said.

According to Jitendra, his brother-in-law used to hit his sister constantly.

The family's suspicion of murder was further raised when a villager told a different story of the incident.

Jagat Singh Saini, a district panchayat member, claimed that the monkeys dropped iron rods from the roof, which hit the child's head. Lakhan is Saini's uncle's son.

"The tent work was recently done at Lakhan's house, after which iron rods were kept on the roof. A group of monkeys dropped them, which hit the child's head, and he started bleeding. He was taken for treatment, but he was declared dead," Saini said.

However, the police believe it was an accidental case.