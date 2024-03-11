Oscars 2024: Nearly-Naked John Cena Wins The Internet And Best Presenter Award (Had There Been One)

Still from a video on X. (courtesy: _Neelsreeldeel)

Actor-wrestler John Cena walked on to the stage at the 96th Academy Awards and highlighted the importance of costumes in films. How you ask? By opting not to wear one himself. John Cena prompted cheers and laughter from the audience (read Margot Robbie) as he walked on the stage partially naked. It so happened that John Cena joined host Jimmy Kimmel on the Oscars stage to present the award for Best Costume Design. The iconic moment was preceded by Jimmy Kimmel asking the Oscars audience "Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy," just when John Cena was seen popping his head out from the corner of the stage. Jimmy Kimmel was quick to add, "I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit. I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke." To this John Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke," while appearing on stage with a strategically placed oversized envelope. He emphasized “Costumes, they are so important. Maybe the most important thing there is," prompting another roar of laughter from the audience.

Much like the seated audience at Oscars, John Cena's bold move thrilled the Internet as well. Within moments, X (previously known as Twitter) filled with tweets lauding the wrestler turned actor. A fan wrote, "no matter what anyone says, john cena commits #Oscars."

no matter what anyone says, john cena COMMITS #Oscarspic.twitter.com/Nq7oRvWAuC — adam driver in francis ford coppola's megalopolis (@stunninggun) March 11, 2024

Another shared the clip of Barbie star Margot Robbie bursting into a laughter moments after John Cena's entry on stage. The caption read, "Margot Robbie Reacting To A Naked John Cena Lmaoooooo."

MARGOT ROBBIE REACTING TO A NAKED JOHN CENA LMAOOOOOO #Oscarspic.twitter.com/BXTN5EiaQ0 — ໊ (@addictionmargot) March 11, 2024

Another fan wrote, "John Cena just won the Oscars," and we so agree.

John Cena just won the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/DKYfQnrFoT — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 11, 2024

"John Cena is so unserious for his Lmfaooo," wrote another fan.

JOHN CENA IS SO UNSERIOUS FOR THIS LMFAOOO😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/OWZ7pIelPZ — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 11, 2024

Take a look at a few more reactions to John Cena's presence at the Oscars this year:

John Cena presenting the award for Best Costume Design at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4LCifHXp0y — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2024

For those wondering, the award for the Best Costume was given to Poor Things.

This is the John Cena video we are taking about:

Here's how John Cena went from fully naked (!!!) to partially clothed while costume design nominees reel played. Jimmy Kimmel really did help. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/dZPA7qmbgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024

Coming back to the big winners of the night, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor. Emma Stone took home the Best Actress for Poor Things. Da'Vine Joy Randolph was named Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers.