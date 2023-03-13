Oscars 2023: No Win For Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes In Best Documentary Feature Category

Oscars 2023: A still from All That Breathes.

Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes missed out on the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The Oscar went to Navalny. The three other nominees in the category were All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made Of Splinters . All That Breathes is the second Indian film to have been nominated in this category - Writing With Fire, by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at last year's Oscars.

All That Breathes chronicles the story of two brothers, Saud and Nadeem, who run a bird clinic in Delhi - over 20,000 injured birds of prey have been rescued and cured in the clinic in the last two decades. The documentary won a slew of awards on the festival circuit, including at the Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered, and at the Cannes Film Festival.

India is having an Oscar moment this year - in addition to All That Breathes, Naatu Naatu from the SS Rajamouli-directed blockbuster RRR is nominated for Best Original Song, and The Elephant Whisperers is competing in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. All the nominees attended the Oscars with the bonus presence of Deepika Padukone who is a presenter.

The Oscars are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel (for the third time) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Winners so far include Ke Huy Quan - Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Jamie Lee Curtis for the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.