Oscars 2025 Nominations: The Hits, The Misses And The Surprises (And Shocks) In Between

The 2025 Academy Award nominations have been announced and as always, there's a mix of elation, confusion and a fair amount of head-scratching.

Some of the biggest names in film this year found their place among the nominees, while others, despite critical acclaim, were left out in the cold.

From unexpected surprises to glaring snubs, this year's nominations have ignited debates over what the Oscars truly value and whether they are evolving or stuck in tradition.

The hits: Big names, bigger movies

This year, the Oscars have recognised some of the industry's biggest box-office successes and commercial juggernauts. Leading the charge is Emilia Perez, a film that defied expectations and has emerged as a clear front-runner in this year's race.

With 14 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, Emilia Perez tells the story of a Mexican cartel kingpin who undergoes gender-affirming surgery and transitions into a trans woman.

Other big names in the running include Wicked, the long-anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical that has captured audiences worldwide. It earned 10 nominations, with standout performances from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who both secured nods in the acting categories.

With Wicked achieving over $700 million globally, its recognition is both a commercial and artistic triumph.

Similarly, The Brutalist, a dark drama with stunning cinematography and a deeply human story, earned 10 nominations, including Best Picture. Its success at the Oscars comes despite a modest $6 million domestic box office.

Dune: Part Two also continued its successful awards run, securing multiple nominations, including Best Picture. Despite some initial doubts about its potential to dominate at the Oscars, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic has maintained its momentum, making it one of the season's strongest contenders.

Films like A Complete Unknown and Anora also made their mark, earning 8 nominations each.

Anora surprised many by grossing $32 million worldwide and securing nominations across several key categories.

The misses: What was left behind?

As with any awards season, there were glaring absences in the list of nominees that left both audiences and critics stunned. The most high-profile miss was Challengers, Luca Guadagnino's much-anticipated film about a love triangle involving professional tennis players, starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

Despite strong performances, stunning cinematography and an early Golden Globe nod for Best Original Score, the film failed to earn any nominations at all. This exclusion was one of the most surprising snubs of the year.

Another glaring miss was Maria, Pablo Larrain's biopic of opera legend Maria Callas, starring Angelina Jolie. Her portrayal of the iconic diva had garnered rave reviews and many had predicted she would receive an Oscar nod, particularly after her Golden Globe win. Yet, in a crowded Best Actress race, she was overlooked.

Similarly, Babygirl, which had earned critical acclaim and won Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for Nicole Kidman's performance as a CEO involved in a workplace affair, also failed to secure Oscar recognition.

Remember Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman and Denzel Washington? The Academy didn't

While some films missed out entirely, several notable performances were snubbed by the Academy this year, even though they had been widely praised throughout the awards season. Zendaya, who received rave reviews for both Challengers and Dune: Part Two, failed to land a nomination.

Similarly, Selena Gomez was snubbed in the Best Supporting Actress category. Many believed that her performance would be a lock, but the Academy passed over her, leaving the category a bit lacking in diversity.

Nicole Kidman, who was lauded at the Venice Film Festival and the National Board of Review, was ultimately left out of the Best Actress race.

Denzel Washington's absence from the Best Actor category for his role in Gladiator 2 was another major snub. Washington, a longtime Hollywood titan, had been expected to secure a nomination after his strong performance in Ridley Scott's sequel. However, the film only received a nod for costume design, making it one of the more puzzling exclusions this year.

The surprises: Unexpected contenders and breakout films

While the biggest stories were focused on the high-profile snubs, there were also some pleasant surprises among this year's nominations. I'm Still Here, a foreign-language drama about a Brazilian woman facing personal and societal struggles, was a standout surprise.

Despite predictions that it would be relegated to the Best International Feature category, I'm Still Here earned a surprise nomination for Best Picture, making it one of the few foreign-language films to break into the major categories.

The Substance also managed to secure a Best Picture nomination, a rare feat for a genre film with controversial themes.

In a year full of high-profile films, Sing Sing, a quirky musical about a chimpanzee and a down-and-out opera singer, emerged as one of the more unexpected nominees.

With three nominations, including Best Original Song for Like a Bird, the film's offbeat charm won over the Academy, surprising many who thought it would be dismissed as a niche project.

