Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Announce Nominees. See The List

Highlights
- The Oscars will be held on April 25
- It will be held two months later than usual because of the pandemic
- The nominations were streamed on Oscars.com
The nominations for the Academy Awards, announced by Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, held few surprises. Multiple nominations were received by Mank, Nomadland, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Promising Young Woman and Judas And The Black Messiah. Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - he won the Best Actor Golden Globe posthumously earlier this month. There was big love shown for Minari, a drama about South Korean immigrants in Arkansas in the 1980s. The film scored acting nominations as well as ones for Best Picture and Best Director.
The Oscars were heavily criticised last year for overlooking women in the directing category and actors of colour - both were remedied in this year's list. Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell are on the Best Director slate for Nomadland and Promising Young Woman, respectively. Apart from Chadwick Boseman's nomination, the list includes Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday) for Best Actress, and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami) and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah) for Best Supporting Actor.
Snubs included Jodie Foster, winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress who was overlooked in the Oscar category. Instead, there was a nod for Maria Bakalova, star of the controversial Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
The Oscars will be held on April 25 (April 26 for India), two months later than usual because of the pandemic. Tyler Perry will receive the honorary Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award as will the Motion Picture and Television Fund.
Here are all the nominees.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
Best Original Screenplay
Judas And The Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat 2
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Best International Feature
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News Of The World
Soul
Best Original Song
Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
lo Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Documentary Feature
My Octopus Teacher
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
Time
Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concierto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal
Soul
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Makeup And Hair
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet