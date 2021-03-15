Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Announce Nominees. See The List

Oscars 2021: A still from Mank. (Image courtesy: mank)

The nominations for the Academy Awards, announced by Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, held few surprises. Multiple nominations were received by Mank, Nomadland, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Promising Young Woman and Judas And The Black Messiah. Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year, is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - he won the Best Actor Golden Globe posthumously earlier this month. There was big love shown for Minari, a drama about South Korean immigrants in Arkansas in the 1980s. The film scored acting nominations as well as ones for Best Picture and Best Director.

The Oscars were heavily criticised last year for overlooking women in the directing category and actors of colour - both were remedied in this year's list. Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell are on the Best Director slate for Nomadland and Promising Young Woman, respectively. Apart from Chadwick Boseman's nomination, the list includes Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Andra Day (The United States Vs Billie Holiday) for Best Actress, and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah), Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami) and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah) for Best Supporting Actor.

Snubs included Jodie Foster, winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress who was overlooked in the Oscar category. Instead, there was a nod for Maria Bakalova, star of the controversial Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The Oscars will be held on April 25 (April 26 for India), two months later than usual because of the pandemic. Tyler Perry will receive the honorary Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award as will the Motion Picture and Television Fund.

Here are all the nominees.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Best Original Screenplay

Judas And The Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat 2

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Best International Feature

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News Of The World

Soul

Best Original Song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

Time

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concierto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live Action Short

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News Of The World

Tenet

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Makeup And Hair

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet