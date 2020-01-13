Highlights
- Nominees for this year's Oscars were announced on Monday
- The nominations were announced by actors John Cho and Issa Rae
- The Oscars will be held on February 10
Oscars 2019: Joker Leads Nominee List With 11 Nods Nominees for this year's Oscars were announced today and the slate is predictably unpredictable. While Greta Gerwig (Little Women) was overlooked for a directing nod (the awards season has been, once again, criticised for lack of diversity), so was Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, generally considered a shoo-in. Two Golden Globe winners were shut out - The Farewell star Awkwafina's name went missing in the Best Actress list and Taron Egerton didn't make the Best Actor cut for his role as Elton John in Rocketman. Jennifer Lopez was ignored in the Best Supporting Actress category for her acclaimed performance in Hustlers and the Best Animated Feature list stood out for two big omissions - neither Frozen II nor The Lion King made it.
So who did make it? Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 follow with 10, Marriage Story, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite have six each. The acting categories read like who's who lists - Al Pacino vs Tom Hanks vs Anthony Hopkins vs Joe Pesci vs Brad Pitt (and that's not even the Best Actor category). Scarlett Johansson scored two nods - Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. Golden Globe winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern showed up in the Best Actor, Actress and Supporting Actress slates (Brad Pitt won the Globe for Supporting Actor).
The nominations were announced in Los Angeles by actors John Cho and Issa Rae. India's Oscar entry for the year, the Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, failed to make the shortlist of 10 last month.
The Oscars, host-less for the second year in a row, will be held on February 10, early morning February 11 for India.
Here are all the nominees:
BEST PICTURE
1917
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Marriage Story
Little Women
Joker
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin Scorsese
The Irishman Todd Phillips
Joker Bong Joon-ho
Parasite Sam Mendes
1917 Quentin Tarantino
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST ACTRESS
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
BEST ACTOR
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Little Women
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Klaus
I Lost My Body
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain And Glory (Spain)
Les Miserables (France)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge Of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window
Saira
A Sister
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' (Toy Story 4)
'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' (Rocketman)
'I'm Standing With You' (Breakthrough)
'Into The Unknown' (Frozen II)
'Stand Up' (Harriet)
BEST SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
The Irishman
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Lighthouse
Joker
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
1917
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST FILM EDITING
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
1917