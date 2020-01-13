Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker.

Oscars 2019: Joker Leads Nominee List With 11 Nods Nominees for this year's Oscars were announced today and the slate is predictably unpredictable. While Greta Gerwig (Little Women) was overlooked for a directing nod (the awards season has been, once again, criticised for lack of diversity), so was Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, generally considered a shoo-in. Two Golden Globe winners were shut out - The Farewell star Awkwafina's name went missing in the Best Actress list and Taron Egerton didn't make the Best Actor cut for his role as Elton John in Rocketman. Jennifer Lopez was ignored in the Best Supporting Actress category for her acclaimed performance in Hustlers and the Best Animated Feature list stood out for two big omissions - neither Frozen II nor The Lion King made it.

So who did make it? Joker leads the pack with 11 nominations, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 follow with 10, Marriage Story, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit and Parasite have six each. The acting categories read like who's who lists - Al Pacino vs Tom Hanks vs Anthony Hopkins vs Joe Pesci vs Brad Pitt (and that's not even the Best Actor category). Scarlett Johansson scored two nods - Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. Golden Globe winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern showed up in the Best Actor, Actress and Supporting Actress slates (Brad Pitt won the Globe for Supporting Actor).

The nominations were announced in Los Angeles by actors John Cho and Issa Rae. India's Oscar entry for the year, the Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, failed to make the shortlist of 10 last month.

The Oscars, host-less for the second year in a row, will be held on February 10, early morning February 11 for India.

Here are all the nominees:

BEST PICTURE

1917

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Marriage Story

Little Women

Joker

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese

The Irishman Todd Phillips

Joker Bong Joon-ho

Parasite Sam Mendes

1917 Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

BEST ACTOR

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Florence Pugh, Little Women

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Klaus

I Lost My Body

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Parasite (South Korea)

Pain And Glory (Spain)

Les Miserables (France)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saira

A Sister

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away' (Toy Story 4)

'I'm Gonna Love Me Again' (Rocketman)

'I'm Standing With You' (Breakthrough)

'Into The Unknown' (Frozen II)

'Stand Up' (Harriet)

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

The Irishman

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Lighthouse

Joker

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST FILM EDITING

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

1917