Oscars 2021 Will Be In-Person, Not Virtual: Report

Oscars 2021 will take place on April 25. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Oscars 2021 were earlier slated to take place in February

The award ceremony will reportedly take place in-person

Emmys and International Emmys were carried out virtually this year

The 93rd Academy Awards, like every year, will be carried out in-person at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on April 25, reports Variety. "The Oscars in-person telecast will happen," a rep from the Academy and the channel ABC told Variety. Oscars 2021 will reportedly not be held virtually. Besides, that the ceremony will take place about eight weeks later than the usual schedule, keeping into consideration the coronavirus pandemic situation. The number of people to be allowed inside the Dolby Theatre, with a seating capacity of 3,400, has not been disclosed as of now. "The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options," an awards publicist was quoted as saying.

The 2020 Oscars were carried out in a traditional format. However, other award ceremonies such as the Emmys (held in September) and the International Emmys (in November), were both carried out virtually, with the hosts and most of the nominees watching the show from home over Zoom.

Hollywood's biggest night was originally scheduled for February 28, 2021. However, it was moved to April due to the pandemic. "Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control," said Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement earlier this year.

The other major change made this year was that the Academy suspended the movie theatre rule for a year. "Traditionally the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences requires at least a seven-day run in Los Angeles theaters for movies to be eligible for Hollywood's biggest prize but picture houses in America's second city have been closed since mid-March, with no date set for them to reopen," stated AFP report earlier this year.

(With inputs from AFP)