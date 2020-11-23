International Emmy Awards 2020: Delhi Crime Wins Best Drama Series

International Emmy Awards 2020: A still from Delhi Crime. (Image courtesy: shefalishahofficial)

The 48th International Emmy Awards this year was quite an eventful one for India. Netflix's Delhi Crime won the Best Drama Series award. In the series, directed by Richie Mehta, Shefali Shah plays the role of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is tasked with finding the culprits of the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder. Actor Arjun Mathur was nominated for the Best Actor category for his performance in the Prime Video's original Made In Heaven (the award went to actor Billy Barratt for Responsible Child). That's not it. Prime Video's Four More Shots Please was nominated for the Best Comedy Series. The award was won by Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking).

Glenda Jackson won the Best Actress Award for Elizabeth Is Missing. Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca) from France won the Best Arts Programming award while Responsible Child bagged the Best Mini-Series Award. #Martyisdead from Czech Republic won the Best Short-Form Series award. The Best Documentary award was won by For Sama.

The International Emmy for Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program was won by 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, as well as by La Reina Del Sur - Season 2.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were held virtually for the first time in the history of International Emmys. TV, film and stage actor Richard Kind hosted the ceremony live from an empty theatre in New York City, with no live audience and red carpet.

The List of International Emmy winners here:

Best Drama Series: Delhi Crime (India)

Best Comedy Series: Ninguem Ta Olhando (Nobody's Looking) (Brazil)

Best Actress: Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing (United Kingdom)

Best Actor: Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Best Short-Form Series: #Martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program: 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards and Reina Del Sur - Season 2

Best Telenovela: Orfaos Da Terra (Orphans Of A Nation) (Brazil)

Best Documentary: For Sama (United Kingdom)

Best Arts Programming:Vertige De La Chute (Ressaca) (France)

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds (Australia)

The International Emmy Awards were held virtually on November 23. The awards were presented by actress Kelsey Asbille, Turkish star Haluk Bilginer, actors Paul Blackthorne, Tituss Burgess, Tim Daly, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Nico Tortorella and actresses Caroline Peters and Indira Varma.

Last year too, several television shows from India were nominated in several categories. Netflix's Lust Stories and Sacred Games were nominated respectively for The Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and The Best Drama Series awards. Sadhana Subramaniam's Witness: India's Forbidden Love and The Remix were in the running for the Best Documentary and the Best Non-Scripted Entertainment awards, respectively. Radhika Apte was up for the Best Actress award for her role in Lust Stories.