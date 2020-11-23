International Emmys 2020: Arjun Mathur And Shefali Shah Are All Set For The Awards

International Emmys 2020: Arjun Mathur shared this photo. (Image courtesy: arjun__mathur )

Actor Arjun Mathur and Shefali Shah are all set for the 48th International Emmys that will be held virtually tonight. Arjun is nominated for the Best Actor award for his performance in web-series Made In Heaven while Shefali Shah's series Delhi Crime is running for the Best Drama Series award. A couple of hours before the awards, Arjun posted a set of photographs of himself all prepped for the virtual ceremony and wrote: "Ready for this, International Emmys! May the best man win." Shefali Shah shared a poster of Delhi Crime and caption it: "Tonight! Fingers toes intestines crossed!" Another web-series from India - Four More Shots Please - has also been nominated for the Best Drama Series award this year.

On his Instagram stories, Arjun Mathur shared that he has been asked to "prepare a 30-second speech" in case he wins tonight. Sharing a glimpse of his speech, the actor wrote: "So I have been told to prepare a 30-second speech in case I happen to win tonight. If I don't, I will share it here (on Instagram) anyway."

Made In Heaven, a collaborative creation of Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair, revolves around the dark facets of the wedding business. Arjun Mathur plays the role of a wedding planner in it. Delhi Crime shows Shefali Shah playing the role of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is tasked with finding the culprits of the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder.