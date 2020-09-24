International Emmy Awards 2020: Four More Shots Please, Delhi Crime And Arjun Mathur Get Nominations

A still from Four More Shots Please!. (courtesy: maanvigagroo)

It's another big year for Indian shows at the International Emmy Awards, what with three series bagging nominations in the leading categories. The International Emmys announced its list of nominees this year on Thursday and India is contesting in these categories - Best Drama, Best Actor, and Best Comedy Series. Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur will be representing India in the Best Actor category, while the Shefali Shah-led Delhi Crime fetched a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. The Pritish Nandy produced web-series Four More Shots Please bagged a nomination in the Best Comedy series category. Made In Heaven and Four More Shots Please stream on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, while Delhi Crime is a Netflix original.

Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo, shared the big news on social media and she wrote: "The day just got a million times brighter. Four More Shots Please nominated for International Emmy Awards 2020."

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video, congratulated Made In Heaven star Arjun Mathur for his International Emmy Nomination for Best Actor, with these words: "Congratulations to our Emmy nominee Karan Mehra aka Arjun Mathur.

Four More Shots Please! showcases the story of four besties played by Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, who explore the highs and lows of their lives together. Delhi Crime, featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat, is a crime drama, which brings to life the story of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who is tasked with finding those responsible for the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder. Made In Heaven focuses on the dark and the often ignored facets of the wedding business. Besides Ajun Mathur, the show features Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin.

Last year, India was well-represented at the International Emmys. Radhika Apte had received the Best Actress nomination for her performance in Lust Stories, while Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories also received an Emmys nomination in the in the TV Movie/Mini Series category, and Sacred Games was nominated in the Best Drama category.