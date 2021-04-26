Oscars 2021 - Asked What Brad Pitt Smells Like, Youn Yuh-jung Kills It. Her ROFL Reply

Youn Yuh-jung with Brad Pitt at the Oscars (courtesy AFP)

If there was a standout part of what was an unique and unprecedented Academy Awards ceremony, it was Korean star Youn Yuh-jung's big Oscar moment. It wasn't just her Best Supporting Actress win for Minari but also her hilarious and heart-warming interaction with Brad Pitt who, as last year's Nest Supporting Actor winner, presented her award. "Mr Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you," Youn Yuh-jung said as she accepted her award - Korea's first ever acting Oscar. However, it was what she said in the press room post-ceremony that has social media in splits. "What did Brad Pitt smell like," a curious journalist asked the Minari star. "I didn't smell him, I'm not a dog," Youn Yuh-jung responded.

In the same interview, Youn Juh-jung quipped, "I couldn't believe he announced my name... so I had a black-out for a couple of seconds."

Here's the trending video:

#Minari star and Academy Award winner Yuh-Jung Youn responds to a question backstage at the #Oscars about what Brad Pitt smells like: "I didn't smell him, I'm not dog." pic.twitter.com/eZs6YGq60V — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 26, 2021

At Sunday's Oscars, Brad Pitt presented the Supporting Actress Award to Youn Yuh-jung for her performance as the matriarch of an immigrant Korean family in Minari. In her acceptance speech, she turned to look at Brad Pitt standing off-screen and said: "Mr Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you. Where were you when we were filming? It's an honour to meet you." The 57-year-old Hollywood star won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar last year for his work in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Aww.

Youn Yuh-jung's #Oscars acceptance speech for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Minari 🌱 pic.twitter.com/5xFeU35183 — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile on Twitter, some users reviewed Brad Pitt's socially distant way of greeting Youn Yuh-jung as rude - he was called out for not extending his hand to help the 73-year-old off stage. She didn't seem to mind because moments later, Youn Yuh-jung was escorted by Brad Pitt to the photo-op area. "Yuh-Jung Youn is all of us after seeing Brad Pitt," read a tweet and we couldn't agree more.

And here's what happened at the photoshoot. How cute.

In her acceptance speech, Youn Yuh-jung also expressed her disbelief at having won over eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close: "How can I win over Glenn Close?" she said. Acknowledging her fellow Best Supporting Actress nominees, she added: "Maybe I'm just luckier than you."

Earlier this year, Youn Yuh-jung took home the Supporting Actress awards at the BAFTAs and Screen Actors Guild Awards.