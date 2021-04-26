Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya Wins Best Supporting Actor

Oscars 2021: Here's a look at the winners

The earliest wins of the 93rd Academy Awards included one that was entirely expected - Daniel Kaluuya completed his awards grand slam this year with the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Judas And The Black Messiah. The first Oscar of Hollywood's big night went to Emerald Fennell who won Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman; Best Adapted Screenplay was won by The Father. The White Tiger, starring Priyanka Chopra, was nominated in this category.

Another Round, from Denmark, was awarded Best International Feature Film. "We wanted to make a film that celebrates life," said director Thomas Vinterberg who made the film while facing a tragic personal loss - his daughter, who was cast in Another Round, died in a car accident.

The Oscars this year were historic at several levels - for one, it boasts the most diverse list of nominees in the history of the Academy Awards; for another, in addition to the traditional venue of Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, much of the ceremony is taking place at Union Station. This year, the categories of Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing have been consolidated into a single Best Sound award. Also, there is no host for the award ceremony for the third year running.

Here are the winners of the 93rd Academy Awards:

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actress:

Best Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Animated Feature Film:

Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Best Original Score:

Best Original Song:

Best Documentary Feature:

Best Documentary Short:

Best Live Action Short:

Best Animated Short:

Best Sound:

Best Production Design:

Best Cinematography:

Best Makeup And Hair:

Best Costume Design:

Best Film Editing:

Best Visual Effects:

(This list is being updated as awards are announced)