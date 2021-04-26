Oscars 2021: Amanda Seyfried To Zendaya, The Red Carpet Looks We Loved

Oscars 2021: These red carpet looks were a hit. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Reese and Amanda Seyfried picked red outfits

Gold seemed to be a recurring pick as well

Halle Berry and Margot Robbie sported new hairdos

The 93rd Academy Awards are not only being held at two locations - the Union Station and the Dolby Theatre (which has been a venue for Oscars since 2001) - but also brought back an in-person red carpet. Unlike most award shows this, the Oscars had several attendees and so stars decided to use the opportunity to put their most fashionable foot forward at Hollywood's big night. Let's just say, it was worth the wait. The looks veered from pretty pastels (read Halle Berry's lavender dream) to fiery shades of red - Reese Witherspoon and Amanda Seyfried were perfection personified. Gold and silver too seemed to be recurring shades on the red carpet colour palette for the season. Here's a list of all the red carpet looks we loved this year.

Amanda Seyfried looked a million bucks in this Giorgio Armani Privé number.

Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet.

Another red alert moment, featuring Reese Witherspoon and her precious smile.

Hello there, Reese Witherspoon.

Halle Berry surprised us with her dreamy outfit and that microbob hair with bangs. We are fans.

Halle Berry on the red carpet.

Let's just take a moment to appreciate Margot Robbie in this Chanel dress and her new hairdo.

Margot Robbie looking fabulous as ever.

Regina King just had her frozen moment of sort. Louis Vuitton was her red carpet pick.

Regina King, everyone.

Zendaya was a sunshine girl in a yellow Valentino outfit, which she accessorised with Bulgari diamonds.

Zendaya brightened up the red carpet.

Dazzle on, Andra Day. She looked like the Golden lady herself.

Andra Day looked simply stunning.

Chloe Zhao, who won the Best Director trophy for Nomadland, showed up with this perfect hairdo and a bright smile.

Chloe Zhao created history.

Vanessa Kirby's pastel outfit and crimson lips were dreamy in every sense.

We can't help but love Vanessa's red carpet look.

Viola Davis' Alexander McQueen gown with an intricate cutout bodice and a matching clutch, have our heart.

Viola Davis was a dream in white.

Which red carpet look did you like the most?