Oscars 2021: Amanda Seyfried To Zendaya, The Red Carpet Looks We Loved

Highlights
- Reese and Amanda Seyfried picked red outfits
- Gold seemed to be a recurring pick as well
- Halle Berry and Margot Robbie sported new hairdos
The 93rd Academy Awards are not only being held at two locations - the Union Station and the Dolby Theatre (which has been a venue for Oscars since 2001) - but also brought back an in-person red carpet. Unlike most award shows this, the Oscars had several attendees and so stars decided to use the opportunity to put their most fashionable foot forward at Hollywood's big night. Let's just say, it was worth the wait. The looks veered from pretty pastels (read Halle Berry's lavender dream) to fiery shades of red - Reese Witherspoon and Amanda Seyfried were perfection personified. Gold and silver too seemed to be recurring shades on the red carpet colour palette for the season. Here's a list of all the red carpet looks we loved this year.
Amanda Seyfried looked a million bucks in this Giorgio Armani Privé number.
Another red alert moment, featuring Reese Witherspoon and her precious smile.
Halle Berry surprised us with her dreamy outfit and that microbob hair with bangs. We are fans.
Let's just take a moment to appreciate Margot Robbie in this Chanel dress and her new hairdo.
Regina King just had her frozen moment of sort. Louis Vuitton was her red carpet pick.
Zendaya was a sunshine girl in a yellow Valentino outfit, which she accessorised with Bulgari diamonds.
Dazzle on, Andra Day. She looked like the Golden lady herself.
Chloe Zhao, who won the Best Director trophy for Nomadland, showed up with this perfect hairdo and a bright smile.
Vanessa Kirby's pastel outfit and crimson lips were dreamy in every sense.
Viola Davis' Alexander McQueen gown with an intricate cutout bodice and a matching clutch, have our heart.
Which red carpet look did you like the most?