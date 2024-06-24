Orry's Mirror Selfie Features BFF Ananya Panday: 'No One Enjoys Watching...'

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

New day, new pictures from Orry's diaries. On Monday, Orry shared a snapshot with one of his BFFs Ananya Panday. Orry shared a mirror selfie in which Ananya Panday can be seen striking a pose. Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a pink dress. Orry wears a shiny shirt and he can be seen making a face in the picture. Orry and Ananya Panday can be seen with two other friends in the frame. Sharing the picture on Instagram feed, Orry wrote, "No one enjoys watching anything more than other peoples failures." Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday wrote, "Oh cuuuuute moment" in the comments section. Orry also added a comment in the comments section, "So remember, if you keep failing, your views will go up and your audience will be happy." Take a look at the post here:

Earlier this month, Tania Shroff hosted a house party. The guest list was a star-studded one. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar attended the party along with Orry. Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan and Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan and Meezaan Jafri were among the guests who attended the starry party. Orry shared pictures with the guests on his Instagram stories. Orry wore a tie-dye t-shirt while the host Tania Shroff wore a black ensemble for the night. Ananya Panday wore a beige-coloured bodycon dress while Aryan Khan wore a black t-shirt. Social media sensation Uorfi Javed also attended the party.

Orry became a topic of conversation on the episode in which Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared the couch on Koffee With Karan 8. Later, Orry appeared as a guest on one episode of Koffee With Karan 8 and revealed a great deal about himself. He divulged many things on the show including his dating life, his "digital demise" and doppelgangers and more. Orry is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities and star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday and others.