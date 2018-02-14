On Valentine's Day, Aamir Khan Reveals His First Memory Of Love Aamir Khan said, "I fell in love for the first time when I was 10 years old"

Aamir Khan shared his first memory of love (Image courtesy - aamirkhan.com) New Delhi: Highlights Aamir Khan shared his first memory of love on Facebook #AamirKaPehlaNasha had been trending on Twitter Aamir will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan pehla nasha - first love - in a candid video, which he posted on his Facebook page along with a caption: "So here is my Pehla Nasha! Earlier this morning,



Here's what Aamir posted on Facebook:







Soon, netizens from across India started requesting Aamir to share his first memory of love. Thus, #AamirKaPehlaNasha started trending on Twitter. For those of you, who are not familiar with pehla nasha, it's a song from 90s hit film



A few hours later, Aamir actually surprised his fans by posting a video message, where the 52-year-old actor narrated his first love story where he was only 10-years-old. "Believe it or not, I fell in love for the first time when I was 10 years old... Very few people know this. I had joined tennis coaching and there was a group of 40-50 children there. There was a girl who was a part of it, and I was stunned to see her. It was 'pehla nasha' when I first saw her," he said.



Speaking of his first love, he said: "I fell head over heels in love with her and was totally besotted by her. I used to think of her day and night. But I never mustered the courage to express my feelings to her. I was too young and she was of the same age. She was beautiful." He ended the video saying, "I hope there's love and happiness in your life."



Watch the video here:







Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled to release on Diwali 2018.



