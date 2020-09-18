On Tara Sutaria's Post, Her Sister Pia Left This ROFL Comment

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy: tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria shared stunning pictures of herself doing yoga on her Instagram profile on Friday evening. However, it was her sister and dancer Pia Sutaria's comment on the post that stole the limelight. In the pictures, The Student Of The Year 2 actress can be seen trying out different poses on a yoga mat. Tara added a dash of self-deprecating humour to her post. She wrote: "Eats kale once." Meanwhile, Pia Sutaria commented this on the post: "Don't get me started." Pia Sutaria frequently makes appearances on her sisters Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens.

On Thursday, Tara Sutaria shared a goofy BTS picture from the sets of her film Marjaavaan on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Tara could be seen dressed in a bridal outfit. She captioned her post: "All brides are beautiful, okay (gotta love/thank Bollywood for letting the inner bridezilla out before the real deal happens)."

Tara frequently features in headlines for her relationship with actor Aadar Jain. Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, last year. This year, Tara went as Aadar's date at his brother Armaan Jain's wedding festivities. She and Aadar even performed together at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, videos from which went viral on social media.

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0 (both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). Her next project is Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.