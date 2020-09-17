The Internet Offers ROFL Descriptions For Tara Sutaria's Expression In Her 'Bridezilla' Post

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy: tarasutaria)

Highlights Tara Sutaria shared a BTS picture from 'Marjaavaan'

"Gotta love/thank Bollywood," she wrote

"You look gorgeous even as Bridezilla," wrote 'Marjaavaan' director

Tara Sutaria shared a goofy BTS picture from the sets of her film Marjaavaan on her Instagram profile on Wednesday night. In the picture, Tara can be seen dressed in a bridal outfit. TBH, we can't decide what we like more about her post - her goofy expression in the picture or the hilarious caption that she added. She tagged Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri and the film's producer Nikkhil Advani and she wrote in her post: "All brides are beautiful, okay (gotta love/thank Bollywood for letting the inner bridezilla out before the real deal happens)." Milap Zaveri commented on the post:"Hahahahahahahaha! You look gorgeous even as Bridezilla."

The Internet had some hilarious reactions to Tara Sutaria's post. An Instagram user summed up the actress' expression in these words: "When you find elaichi in biryani." Another fan added, "This expression has a separate fan base." Another comment read, "Me when I see food." Many fans complimented the actress and they loved her goofy expression.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's post here:

Tara Sutaria frequently features in headlines for her relationship with Aadar Jain. On his birthday this year, she posted a picture on Instagram with him and wrote: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." Aadar Jain replied to Tara's greeting with these words: "I love you."

Tara Sutaria, a former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She recently shared screen space with her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra in Masakali 2.0. Her next project is Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.