On Sussanne Khan's 'Dream Home' Post, Hrithik Roshan Left This Comment

Interior designer Sussanne Khan shared glimpses of her dream home in her latest Instagram entry and stunning can't even begin to describe it. Sharing a video of it, Sussanne wrote in her caption, "Setting up my new dream Home project was probably the most soulful time I have had... Thank you Premal Shah, Rashi Shah for being the most loving and genuinely wonderful people.. not only have I created my dream home but I have won the love of an incredible family... May god bless your home with abundance and the happiest memories to make.. love and respect always P.S Well done my gladiators and eagles you make me sooo proud."

In the comments section, Sussanne Khan's ex-husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Wow." Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, "Wow! Stunning." Sussanne Khan's boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni wrote, "Just brilliant." Deanne Panday commented, "Stunning Su."

Sussanne ushered in 2024 with Arslan Goni and friends like this. "2024.. We will look after you.. we will give u our Best energy with Huge Heaps of Love and perseverance... together we will work.. with full hearts and graceful souls ... onwards and forward we go," she captioned the post.

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-musician Saba Azad. The couple are frequently spotted together.

Other than being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She also did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa.