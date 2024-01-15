Fighter Trailer: Sussanne Khan Sends Big Love To Ex-Husband Hrithik Roshan - 'This Is Brilliant'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: sussannekroshan )

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Fighter released on Monday and has been getting big love from the actor's family and industry friends ever since. The latest person to drop a comment below the trailer was Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who are co-parenting their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, are often found leaving comments on each other's Instagram feed. On Monday, Sussanne Khan did nothing different. Sending big love to Hrithik on the release of Fighter trailer, Sussanne wrote in the comment section, "This is Brilliant."

Besides Sussanne, Hrithik's dad Rakesh Roshan and cousin Pashmina Roshan also dropped comments below the trailer. His dad wrote, "super," while Pashmina gushed, "Outstanding, let's go Patty."

See what Sussanne commented:

ICYMI, the trailer was shared by Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram feed, "Dil aakaash ke naam, aur jaan desh ke naam. Jai Hind (the heart is dedicated to the sky and life is dedicated to the country. Jai Hind)."

The teaser of the film was shared a month back. Sharing the teaser on social media, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Fighter Forever. #FighterTeaserOutNow."

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have worked together in projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War. It is Deepika Padukoné's third film with Siddharth Anand after Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in vital roles. Fighter is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25.