5 Unauthorised Flights Reported Near Trump Property Over Weekend

A civilian aircraft was intercepted by fighter jets on Sunday afternoon after it entered restricted airspace near Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The incident occurred around 12:50 pm local time, according to a statement from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The jets used flares to alert the pilot before escorting the aircraft out of the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone.

It was the second airspace violation of the day, with five such incursions reported over the weekend.

The flares, which may have been visible to the public, are "employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground," NORAD said. The flares burn out quickly and do not pose a danger to those on the ground.

Authorities are reminding general aviation pilots to check all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) before flying. For flights near Bedminster, pilots should review NOTAMs 9839, 9840, 9841, and 9842.

"General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight," NORAD advised.

Trump was reportedly out of town at the time of the incident and expected to return to the White House later that day, as per Fox News.

NORAD said it uses a network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats in US and Canadian airspace.

This event follows a series of similar airspace breaches earlier this year.

In March, three civilian aircraft violated restricted airspace over Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which led NORAD to deploy F-16 fighter jets. Flares were again used to alert the pilots, and each aircraft was safely guided out of the area.

In mid-February, airspace violations were also reported near Mar-a-Lago on Presidents Day (February 17), February 15, and in nearby Wellington on February 18.