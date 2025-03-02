3 Planes Breach Airspace Over Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort, F-16 Jets Deployed

Three civilian aircraft were reportedly intercepted by F-16 fighter jets after breaching the restricted airspace above Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort of US President Donald Trump. The airspace violations prompted a swift response from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which scrambled the fighter jets to escort the planes out of the area.

The incidents took place at 11:05 am, 12:10 pm, and 12:50 pm, although the reasons for the airspace violations remain unclear. It is not the first time such breaches have occurred recently, as similar incidents have been reported frequently over the past few weeks.

Local reports from the Palm Beach Post highlighted previous airspace violations that took place in the area during Trump's visits to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

These types of airspace violations have become somewhat of a pattern in the region, with multiple breaches noted around key dates. For example, two violations were reported on February 15, and another occurred on Presidents Day, February 17.

NORAD responded to these breaches by deploying fighter jets that utilised flares, a safety measure that burns out quickly and presents no danger to people on the ground. Flares are typically used to guide aircraft out of restricted airspace without causing harm.

Further violations also occurred in Wellington, a community located inland from Palm Beach, where fighter jets were again dispatched to ensure the safety and security of the airspace surrounding the area. Another reported breach on February 18 involved a civilian aircraft entering Palm Beach airspace, requiring similar action from NORAD.

The incidents highlight ongoing security concerns in airspace management around high-profile locations like Mar-a-Lago, particularly during the former president's visits. However, there has been no official explanation for the recurring violations. It is worth noting that these breaches are under investigation, and authorities are working to determine whether they were accidental or intentional.

