On Smriti Irani's Viral Selfie, Friend Ekta Kapoor Comments: 'Thin'

Smriti Irani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: smritiiraniofficial)

Highlights Smriti Irani updated her Instagram feed with a selfie on Wednesday

"Been a while," she wrote

Ekta Kapoor dropped a fiery icon in the comments section

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani posted a selfie on her Instagram profile after a long time on Wednesday and took the Internet by storm. She updated her Instagram feed with a selfie because it's "been a while" and we love her new photo. Smriti Irani, who had COVID-19 last year, can be seen wearing earphones and smiling for the camera in the photo. However, it is Smriti Irani's friend and producer Ekta Kapoor's comment on her post that caught the attention of the Internet. Reacting to her photo, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Thin" in the comments section with a fiery icon.

Check out Smriti Irani's post here:

And here's what Ekta Kapoor commented:

Screenshot of Ekta Kapoor's comment on Smriti Irani's post.

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor's friendship began when the former made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2001. Their friendship has evolved over the years. They also share adorable posts for each other on social media.

Smriti Irani played Tulsi Virani in Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also featured in shows such as Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh among others. She ventured into politics in the year 2003. Smriti Irani is currently serving in the cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Minister of Textiles and the Minister of Women and Child Development.

Ekta Kapoor has produced several TV shows and movies such as Dream Girl, Hum Paanch, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasturi among others.