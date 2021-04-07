On Ekta Kapoor's Birthday-Special Post For Dad Jeetendra, Neetu Kapoor Dropped A Comment

Ekta Kapoor with Jeetendra. (Image courtesy: @ektarkapoor)

Veteran actor Jeetendra turned a year older on Wednesday. On the occasion, Jeetendra's daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor wished him a happy birthday. She posted a montage video on Instagram and wrote a beautiful message for her dad in the caption. In the pictures, we can see Jeetendra spending quality time with his family and friends. The pictures also feature his wife Shobha Kapoor, daughter Ekta Kapoor, his grandsons Ravie Kapoor and Laksshya Kapoor. Singer Udit Narayan and actor Rakesh Roshan are also there in a few pictures. Jeetendra's son Tusshar Kapoor is missing from these pictures.

In the caption, Ekta shared how Jeetendra "helped her grow and supported her" when she decided to be a producer. Wishing her dad a happy birthday, Ekta wrote, "Happy birthday papa! You are the wind beneath my wings! You helped me grow and supported me when I chose to be a producer! Love is acceptance...you taught me that! Love you."

See Ekta's post here:

Neetu Kapoor also wished him a happy birthday in Ekta's comment section. "Happy birthday bhappa," she commented. Neetu worked with Jeetendra in films like Dharam Veer, Priyatama, Chorni and Jaani Dushman and The Burning Train.

"Happiest happy birthday Jeetu uncle," Suzzanne Khan wrote.

"Happiest birthday to uncle," Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote in the comment section.

TV actresses like Hina Khan, Gautami Kapoor and Supriya Shukla also wished him on the occasion. Hina wrote, "Happy birthday uncle." Gautami Kapoor wrote, "Wishing sir a very happy birthday." Supriya Shukla wrote, "Birthday wishes for our evergreen hero of the Indian film industry. Health...wealth...and happiness to you sir...hamesha...keep smiling forever."

Tusshar Kapoor is yet to upload his birthday-special post for his dad Jeetendra.

In terms of work, Jeetendra has worked in films such as Farz, Geet Gaaya Pattharon Ne, Jeene Ki Raah,Khilona, Humjoli, Caravan, Parichay and many others. Jeetendra made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji web series Baarish Season 2 last year. Jeetendra is the chairman of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment.