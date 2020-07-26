Jeetendra, Shobha, Ekta And Tusshar Kapoor In A Major Blast From The Past

Tusshar Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tusshark89)

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, on Sunday, shared a special blast from the past to celebrate Parents' Day. The actor shared an album, comprising a throwback picture of himself, his father Jeetendra, mother Shobha and sister Ekta Kapoor, and a recent one featuring his son. In the old black and white photograph, actor Jeetendra can be seen posing for the camera while holding tiny Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor in his arms. Jeetendra's wife can be seen standing near the trio in the picture. In the second photo, Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya can be seen smiling with all their heart for the camera.

Sharing the photos, Tusshar Kapoor captioned it: "Happy Parents' Day." Take a look:

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent. Laksshya was born via surrogacy in the year 2016. The actor often shares pictures and videos of his little son on Instagram. Check them out here:

In terms of work, Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in Booo Sabki Phategi. He will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb, which has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Ekta Kapoor, on the other hand, has produced several television shows and films such as Dream Girl, Hum Paanch, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasturi among others.