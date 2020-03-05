How Tusshar Kapoor And Son Laksshya Are 'Making A Small Change For Our Planet'

Tusshar Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: tusshark89)

Actor Tusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya and himself. In the picture, he can been seen reading a bedtime story to his son. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "my way of making a small change for our planet" as he was reading a story about "sustainability and environmental protection" from the book "Earth Helpers" to his son. He took to Instagram to share his "conscious effort" in making a difference. Tusshar Kapoor took on the challenge that was doing the rounds on social media. He asked the netizens to celebrate Earth Day "everyday" in his caption as he wrote, "Reading a bedtime story to my son about sustainability and environmental protection is my way of making a small change for our planet! Let's celebrate Earth Day, every day! Make conscious efforts to bring small changes that can make a big difference." He also included a question, "What are you doing to save our Earth?" The 43-year-old-actor challenged several others including his sister Ekta Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, filmmaker Sunil Chainani, actor Aftab Shivdasani, Meena K Iyer and Renu Chainani.

On Instagram, Tusshar Kapoor started the new year with a post on "environment" featuring his son. They posed for a picture with an elephant in Phuket, Thailand. Tusshar captioned the picture, "Sun, nature, son and Ganesh...best way to start this year! Let's make it the year of the natural habitat...to live and let live! Be one with the environment!"

Tusshar Kapoor had also treated us to a picture of Laksshya on Valentine's Day. It featured his father Jeetendra holding Laksshya and Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie. He captioned it, "Happy Valentines Day!"

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent. Laksshya was born via surrogacy in the year 2016. Earlier, in an interview with news agency IANS, Tusshar Kapoor said, "At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child? I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them."

On the work front, Tusshar Kapoor was last seen in Booo Sabki Phategi. He will be next seen in Laxmmi Bomb, which has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film also features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.