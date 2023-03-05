Sonam Kapoor Wished Her 'Favourite Person' Rhea Kapoor On Her 36th Birthday

Image was shared by Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Rhea Kapoor is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Needless to say, fans, friends, and family of the producer-celebrity stylist have been flooding social media with beautiful images. The loveliest post came from Rhea's sister, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, who on the occasion shared a carousel of images. The actress has posted a host of pictures, tracing their journey from being adorable babies to professional collaborators over the years. There are images of childhood birthday parties as well as a photo of the duo from Sonam's wedding.

Along with the photos, Sonam Kapoor also dedicated a post to her "favourite person". In the caption, she said: “Happy happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. My best friend, my soulmate. Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you, my beautiful intelligent sister. I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can't wait for you to come home! #sistersbeforemisters #friesoverguys #rheson #happybirthdaysister.”

Rhea Kapoor replied to the post with heart emojis. Filmmaker Karan Boolani – Rhea's husband – said: “Looking like Vayu.” For the unversed, Vayu is Sonam's son.

Sunita Kapoor – Rhea and Sonam's mother– replied with heart emojis. Director Zoya Akhtar said: “Happy Birthday Rhea,” with a heart emoji.

Sonam Kapoor is not alone in wishing Rhea on her special day. Anil Kapoor shared a throwback photo with his daughter followed by an image of Rhea with the cast of her upcoming filmThe Crew – Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

In the caption, Anil Kapoor wished his daughter and said: “It's your time to fly…You are fiercely independent, taking your own decisions…I don't think you need my arms to take care of you because now you're ready to take care of your Crew, your team, and your home! I know you will succeed! Wishing you all the luck! Happy Birthday, Rhea Kapoor!”

Sunita Kapoor also wished her daughter by sharing a series of stunning photos of Rhea. “Happy b'day to my most amazing daughter, to the lifeline of our family. The one who does everything so seemingly effortlessly but who puts her whole heart and soul into it. You make me so proud. Love you so much, beta. May this year and all the years to come be full of light, love, success, happiness, and good health,” she said.

Rhea Kapoor has produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.