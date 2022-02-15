Shilpa Shetty's Daughter Samisha, 2 Today, Received This Wish From Mom

Samisha in a still from the video. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

It is celebration time at the Shetty-Kundra household. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's daughter Samisha Shetty is celebrating her second birthday today (February 15). On the happy occasion, the little one got a special message from her mother. The actress shared a video on Instagram in which Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are having fun with Samisha. The video begins with Raj Kundra pointing at Shilpa and saying “mine” much to the little one's displeasure. Samisha then quickly moves her father's hand away and hugs her mother. Then Raj Kundra gives his wife a kiss on her leg. Samisha too follows suit, making Shilpa laugh.

Soon the father and daughter are seen resting their head on Shilpa Shetty's lap, with Samisha refusing to share her mother. The video ends with Shilpa Shetty saying, “My Samisha.”

Sharing the adorable video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Mine. You came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank you for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2.”

Wishes for the baby girl came pouring into the comments section. Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Sophie Choudry said, “Awww such a cutie.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Birthday Samisha. May you always be your kind, loving and caring self.”

Watch the video here:

Samisha's birthday celebration comes just a day after Valentine's Day, which the couple spent in Alibaug. On the occasion, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of the couple walking hand-in-hand with their backs facing the camera. The two were also accompanied on their romantic getaway by Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty and her boyfriend, actor Raqesh Bapat.

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram timeline offers an insight into the actress' life and career. Her daughter Samisha and her son Viaan Raj Kundra often make an appearance in pictures and videos. A few weeks ago, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of Samisha praying for the well-being of an injured bird. In the caption, the Dhadkan star wrote, “Kids truly have the purest hearts. It's amazing to see Samisha (who is not yet 2) feel compassion & empathy, and instinctively know when someone needs prayer and some unconditional love. The power of prayer and faith makes the world go round. Wish we remember that more as grown-ups. Thank you, Peta India, for rescuing the injured baby raven.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009. The actress was last seen in the 2021 film Hungama 2.