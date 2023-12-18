On Ranveer Singh's Pics With Wax Statues, Sister-In-Law Anisha Padukone Wrote: 'Apna Time Aa Gaya'

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: RanveerSingh)

Ranveer Singh is the latest Indian celebrity to get his wax figures at Madame Tussauds London and Singapore. The actor shared three images on his Instagram profile in which he can be seen posing with the wax figures. As per news agency PTI, Ranveer's London figure pays homage to his culture and heritage with the neon sherwani designed by Manish Arora as part of his wedding celebrations. Ranveer's Singapore statue is dressed in a custom tuxedo, crafted by Gaurav Gupta, which features a velvet blazer with floral embellishments.

Ranveer Singh wrote an extensive note expressing his joy and pride. It read, "Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world's most famous and prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London's famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there. Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment."

Ranveer's post has been flooded with comments from family and friends. Starting with Ranveer's sister-in-law Anisha Padukone. Quoting the famous dialogue and song from his film Gully Boy, Anisha wrote, "Apna time aa gaya" and dropped a fire emoji. Anil Kapoor, who worked with Ranveer in Dil Dhadakne Do, dropped a string of emojis featuring fire, clap and hearts. Manish Paul wrote, "Kya baaaaaat mere sherrrr@ranveersingh more power to you my brothaaaaaar." Mouni Roy also shared emojis on these pictures. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh's Instagram game is always top-notch. A few days back, Ranveer Singh shared a string of pictures of himself from The Archies screening. Ranveer Singh matched a white shirt with black pants for the event. He added a dash of style with black shades and a white blazer. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer only dropped a black heart in the caption. Deepika Padukone wrote in the comments section, "Obsessed!" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

The London branch of Madame Tussauds also showcases wax statues of stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Ranveer Singh's London figure will be open for display from December 18 and guests at the Singapore branch will be able to view the statue from December 23, as per news agency PTI.