Rajkummar Rao's New Film Is Titled <i>Maalik</i>. Bonus - New Poster

The wait is over, cinephiles. The title of Rajkummar Rao's next project has been unveiled today (August 31) on his 40th birthday. The name of the movie is Maalik and the shooting has already begun. Sharing a poster on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi! [Welcome to Maalik's world. The shoot has begun, will meet soon].” The poster captures Rajkummar Rao standing atop a car's bonnet, with one leg on the roof. He holds a rifle in hand and sports a grim expression. A bearded look and tousled hair intensify his action-packed avatar. The text on the poster reads, “Paida nahi huye to kya, ban to sakte hai.” Rajkummar Rao's wife, actress Patralekhaa, commented, “Jeeee baat (fire emojis)”.

Helmed by Bhakshak director Pulkit, Maalik is bankrolled by Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights and Kumar Taurani's Tips Films. Other details of the film are kept under tight wraps.

A day ago, Rajkummar Rao teased Maalik's title release on Instagram. He dropped a poster on the photo-sharing app, striking a similar pose. The only difference was that his face was not visible in the picture. “Banenge Kya, Batayenge kal! Big Announcement Tomorrow! Stay Tuned!” read the side note. Take a look:

2024 is proving to be a wonderful year for Rajkummar Rao who is enjoying back-to-back success in films like Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi, and Stree 2. Coming to Stree 2, the Amar Kaushik directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead has been making waves across theatres. Premiered on August 15, the horror comedy has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in its second week. It has surpassed the records of Baahubali 2 (Hindi version), Gadar 2, Animal, and Jawan. Click here to read more about it.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhul Chuk Maaf.