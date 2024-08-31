To Rajkummar Rao, A Birthday Wish From Wife Patralekhaa: "What A Massive Year You Have Had"

Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Saturday (August 31). On the special occasion, his wife and actress Patralekhaa dropped the sweetest wish. Mush alert. She posted a montage video featuring Rajkummar Rao as his true, authentic self - dancing, laughing, and playing with snow. Captioning the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Raj. What a massive year you have had..Beginning with Srikanth to Mahi to Stree. We often debate to be a great actor does one have to be a good human being? The answer is yes and I can confidently say this because of You. Cheers to many more characters to many more blockbusters to your uniqueness to your burning passion for your art & to your integrity. Love you.

Rajkummar Rao was quick to drop a comment on the post. He wrote, "Thank you so much, my love. You are the wind beneath my wings. My strength and my everything. And your magical work in #IC814 is so inspiring. Here's to many."

ICYDK: Rajkummar Rao married his longtime girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa in November 2021. The couple worked together in the 2014 film CityLights. They also shared screen space in Samjhana.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi. The film has collected Rs 453.60 crore within 16 days of its release. The film, released on Independence Day witnessed a box office clash with John Abraham's Vedaa and Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein.

Earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao appeared in films such as Srikanth and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Both films were well-received by the audience. He has also worked in Shahid, Omerta, Newton, Aligarh, Hum Do Hamare Do, Badhaai Do, Ludo and Monica, O My Darling, among others.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, was last seen in Wild Wild Punjab. She has appeared in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu among others.