On Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs

"You have won millions of hearts through your unique style," wrote Chiranjeevi for Rajinikanth

Happy birthday, Rajinikanth!(Image courtesy: KChiruTweets)

New Delhi:

First, happy birthday, Rajinikanth. Thalaiva turned 70 on Saturday and we can't keep calm. To make Rajinikanth's day extra special, celebrities from the South film industry, Bollywood and music industry such as superstars Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, music maestro AR Rahman, Mahesh Babu and Suniel Shetty wished him in unique ways. Posting a throwback picture, Chiranjeevi, who has co-starred with Rajinikanth in a couple of films like Kaali and Ranuva Veeran, wrote: "Dearest friend Rajinikanth, happy 70th birthday and wish you a wonderful life ahead. Wish you all success in your endeavor in politics. You have won millions of hearts through your unique style and I trust you will also tread your unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed! Lots of love!" Mohanlal posted a throwback picture of Thalaiva with this caption: "Happy birthday dear Rajinikanth. #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth."

AR Rahman, actress Keerthy Suresh, actor Dulquer Salmaan and Bollywood stars Suniel Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari unveiled a birthday-special common display picture (CDP) for Rajinikanth on behalf of his fans on Twitter. The poster shows Rajinikath's five movie characters. "Extremely privileged to release superstar Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth," wrote AR Rahman.

Mahesh Babu's birthday wish read: "Happy birthday, Rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!"

"An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar Rajinikanth's 70th birthday CDP. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth,' wrote Dulquer Salmaan.

Keerthy Suresh sent her wishes early with these words: "So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, Rajinikanth sir. Wishing you an advance happy birthday."

Here's what Suniel Shetty and Aditi Rao Hydari wrote for Rajinikanth:

South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of himself and Thalaiva and wrote: "Happy birthday to you #Thalaiva ... we love you so much! More than what words could explain! Stay happy, healthy and blessed forever! Love you, Thalaiva."

Huma Qureshi, who shared screen space with Rajinikanth in Kaala, wrote: "Happy Rajnikanth Day to Happy Birthday! Best time working with this legend."

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe, which will be directed by Siva.

