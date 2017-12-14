On Raj Kapoor's 93rd Birth Anniversary, Karisma Shares Pic Of 'First Dance' "We remember you with so much love," wrote Karisma

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karisma Kapoor with grandfather Raj Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Karisma Kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights Karisma Kapoor remembers Raj Kapoor on birth anniversary Karisma's pic with grandfather Raj Kapoor is delightful "My first dance," wrote Karisma dadaji in an emotional post that will warm the cockles of your heart. It is Thursday and a throwback photo this good and dipped in nostalgia will definitely make your day. Today Karisma shared an old vintage black and white photo of herself as a child with her grandfather Raj Kapoor and revisited her old memories. In the picture, Karisma can be seen having a dance with Raj Kapoor (which was also her first dance). Karisma Instagrammed to say that she remembers her dadaji with so much love. Sister of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma is Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor's elder daughter.



"We remember you with so much love #myfirstdance #grandfatherlove# mydadaji," Instagrammed Karisma.

We remember you with so much love..#myfirstdance#grandfatherlove#mydadaji A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 14, 2017 at 1:03am PST



Raj Kapoor was born in 1924 in Peshawar to Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Devi Kapoor. His brothers were late actors Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. Raj Kapoor and Ramsarni Devi Kapoor have five children - sons actors Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor and two daughters - Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. Randhir Kapoor is married to Babita and the couple are parents to actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rishi Kapoor is married to actress Neetu Singh and the couple are parents to daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and son actor Ranbir Kapoor.



In 1948, Raj Kapoor founded RK studio. 1948 movie Aag was the first film to be produced by RK Studio. Barsaat, Awaara, Shri 420,Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Ram Teri Ganga Maili are also some of the films made under the banner.



After iconic actor Raj Kapoor's death in 1988, his elder son Randhir Kapoor took over the studio.



Karisma Kapoor, whose father Randhir Kapoor is Shashi Kapoor's nephew,

Farewell Shashi Uncle #fondestmemories#rip A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:05pm PST



Karisma was last seen in 2012's Dangerous Ishhq and she told news agency PTI that she hasn't planned a comeback yet. Last, Karisma was seen in an advertisement with her sister Kareena Kapoor.



