Acting legend Shashi Kapoor died in Mumbai today. He was 79. Mr Kapoor, star of films such asand, was the younger brother of Raj and Shammi Kapoor.Shashi Kapoor's career spanned Indian and international cinema. He was as renowned for his theatre work as he was for movies.Shashi Kapoor was married to actress Jennifer Kendal and is survived by his sons Karan and Kunal and daughter Sanjana Kapoor.