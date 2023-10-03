On Raghav Chadha's Post, LOL Comments From Parineeti Chopra's Family

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities were anything but conventional. The pre-wedding festivities included musical chairs, lemon and spoon race, three-legged race and a game of cricket. Raghav Chadha sharing photos from the festivities, wrote in an Instagram entry, "Our pre-wedding rituals, which included games like musical chairs, lemon and spoon race, the three-legged race, and a friendly game of cricket, were truly delightful. While the Chadhas didn't emerge as winners in these games, we certainly won the hearts of the Chopras, especially Pari's, who has become the most loved member of our family. Of course, some of us were left with battle scars."

In the comments section of Raghav Chadha's post, Parineeti Chopra's family dropped LOL comments. Parineeti's mom Reena Chopra wrote, "Hahaha! This was the craziest fun day...We won the cricket game but lost our hearts all over again to you all! Replay toh banti hei." Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra added, "You got didi...So you're the overall winner. We got your family...We'll consider ourselves the winner for life." Cricketer Harabhajan Singh, who was team Chadha, later joined the bride squad. "Super fun day...enjoyed it...Chopras converted me from Chanda's to Chopra's," he wrote.

The couple also shared another super-fun post from the festivities and they captioned the post, "Creating new traditions for weddings... no stress, no drama... just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas."

Parineeti Chopra's wedding gift for husband Raghav Chadha was a special song called O Piya that she had sung and recorded for him. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "To my husband...The most important song I've ever sung...walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words... what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa. So grateful for everyone who helped make this song come alive."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They also hosted a reception for them there.