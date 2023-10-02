New Day, New Video Of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

New day, new video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from their fun-filled pre-wedding festivities. After treating their fans to a video from their "not-so-traditional" pre-wedding ritual on Sunday, Parineeti Chopra and her her husband Raghav Chadha surprised her fans with yet other video from their pre-wedding celebrations. In the new video posted, much like the previous one, we can see the Chopras and Chadhas fight it out as they play a variety of games from jenga, cricket to lemon and spoon race. Throughout the video, we can see the couple engaging in playful banter. The video ends on a happy note as the Chopras win the game of cricket with Parineeti declaring her mom ad the "woman of the match."

Parineeti and Raghav shared similar posts on their timeline and wrote, "Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas."

The video is all kinds of fun, take a look:

On Sunday evening, the Kill Dil star shared a bunch of videos and photos from their "not-so-traditional rituals." In the pictures and videos shared, we can see the Parineeti and Raghav dressed in customised t-shirts, having a gala atime as they engage in a series of fun filled activities ranging from musicial chairs to a game of cricket. Parineeti Chopra can be seen sporting an orange t-shirt with Bride written on it with style while Raghav looks equally cool in a blue t-shirt with the text on it reading groom.

Besides the families of the two, cricketer Harbhajan Singh can also be spotted in one picture, wearing a white shirt with team Chadha written on it.

Parineeti Chopra shared the post on her Instagram feed alongside an elaborate caption that read, "Musical Chairs: A high-stakes dance-off where everyone cheats. Lemon & Spoon Race: All those years in school sports days did not prepare you for this. Three-Legged Race: More difficult than hitting a cricket century, bruises are inevitable, but the bonds you forge are priceless. Cricket: Watch out for cricket legends within the fam (especially your mother-in-law, who will change the game with a wicket on the final ball, and win the game). The bride uses her bridal power to bring World Cup cricketers to her side. Now, about setting the trend: It's not just about winning or losing. It's about the incredible moments, the cheers, the laughter, and most importantly, the bonds formed. Our Chadha-Chopra War was an epic battle where both sides emerged victorious and hearts were well and truly conquered."

Take a look at the beautiful post below:

On Friday, Parineeti shared snippets from their wedding alongside a special song O piya that she sung and recorded for her husband Raghav Chadha. The video begins with Parineeti hiding from the baaraat. "Oh my god, it's happening," she screams with happiness. The video also features her bridal entry, and the jaimala ceremony. Reacting to the adorable video, Raghav Chadha wrote on Instagram, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed... Your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life...Our life...Thank you Mrs Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

This is how Raghav Chadha reacted to the video:

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They also hosted a reception for them there.