On Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Engagement, His Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Says, 'So Happy For Him'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their roka ceremony (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

"I'm so happy for him," said Nick Jonas' ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo to People magazine. American singer Nick Jonas got engaged to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai last month. Nick and Olivia, a former Miss Universe, broke-up in 2015, after dating for two years. "I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry - because it's difficult. You can see there's a track record of things not working out," Olivia Culpo told People, adding, "So, I'm so happy for him." Priyanka and Nick got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony at the actress' Mumbai home. The festivities were followed by a small party in the night.

"I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him," Olivia Culpo told People.

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 25, apparently dated for a couple of months before getting engaged. Several reports stated that Nick had proposed to Priyanka in London, where the couple celebrated her birthday.

Right now, Priyanka and Nick are in New York. They were spotted chilling in Mexico over the weekend. On Wednesday, the couple, along with her mom Madhu Chopra, Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner watched a match at the US Open. "It's a famjam at the US Open," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas haven't announced a wedding date yet.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut last year with Baywatch. She has the cast of American TV show Quantico for three seasons. The Sky Is Pink is Priyanka's next Hindi film.