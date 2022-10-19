Zaheer Iqbal 'Once Again' Pranks Sonakshi Sinha And Huma Qureshi 'On Popular Demand'

A still from Zaheer Iqbal's video. (courtesy: iamzahero)

Zaheer Iqbal, who taught us the “bhaaa technique” for pranks, is back with another example. This time, he scared off his rumoured girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, who are his Double XL co-stars. Zaheer, “on popular demand,” has posted a hilarious video on his Instagram profile. Here, he is waiting for Sonakshi and Huma behind a gate at an outdoor location. After a crew member and a cameraperson, the actresses enter through the door, only to be startled by Zaheer's “bhaaa.” Sonakshi, dressed in a white outfit, first shouts and then bursts into laughter. She playfully hits the actor on his back. The caption read, “Ladies and gentlemen, on popular demand, I once again present to you the “bhaaa technique.” Double XL in cinemas on 4 November.” Zaheer Iqbal also added the hashtags “BTS,” “Double XL” and “bhaaa.”

Shortly after Zaheer Iqbal shared the video, Sonakshi Sinha reacted to it. “Mess,” she wrote with a laughing icon. Priyank Sharma, who has co-produced Double XL's peppy track Blockbuster, also commented. “Hahahahaha.”

See Zaheer Iqbal pranking Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi using the “bhaaa technique”:

The video which made Zaheer Iqbal's “bhaaa technique” popular among his fans was posted last week. It was actually a lesson for Sonakshi Sinha by the actor on how to prank people. The first half of the clip shows Sonakshi failing to scare her Double XL co-star Mahat Raghavendra as he exits a building. The next clip features Zaheer successfully scaring off Raghavendra at another location.

“How it's not done,” Zaheer Iqbal wrote for Sonakshi Sinha's part. Showing off his prank skills, Zaheer added, “How it's done.”

In the caption, Zaheer Iqbal hilariously wrote, “Bhaaa ka bhi ek technique hota hai Sona (Sonakshi Sinha)… Watch and learn… The stupid stuff we did while filming. Sorry, Mahat Raghavendra.”

Watch the video here:

Directed by Satramm Ramani and produced by T-Series, Double XL is about two plus-sized women (played by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi) and their journey of breaking notions of beauty in society. The film will release in theatres on November 4.