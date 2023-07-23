Parents' Day 2023: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Her Mom And Dad With This Throwback Gem

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty has never shied away from sharing her professional and personal updates on social media. The actress – to mark Parents' Day – shared a throwback photograph of her sweet little family. The snapshot features Shilpa standing next to her late father Surendra Shetty and mother, Sunanda Shetty. They were accompanied by Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty. In a note, the actress thanked her mother and father for “being the bestest parents.” In the caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “For being the bestest parents...Happy Parents' Day! Miss you, Dad! Love you, Mom. Eternally grateful we are!” For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty's father Surendra Shetty died due to a cardiac arrest on October 11, 2016.

Here is the post we are talking about:

A day ago, Shilpa Shetty's Instagram family touched the 30 million mark. The actress thanked her fans for making it a “memorable journey.” Shilpa expressed her heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support she has received over the years. “Thank you SO much, my dearest InstaFamily, for making this journey such a memorable one…Want each and every one of my 30-Million-strong #InstaFam to know that you are special… my heart is full with gratitude. Love you all!” read Shilpa Shetty's caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. The film will be headlined by Dhruva Sarja. Earlier this year in March, on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Shilpa introduced us to her character Satyavati in the film. In the poster, the actress is seen dressed up in a white saree with red polka dots, reminding us of retro days Satyavati (Shilpa Shetty) is seen standing against a vintage car with a few buildings in the backdrop.

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood comeback in 2021 with the Priyadarshan directorial Hungama 2. The film, which also starred Paresh Rawal in the lead, was released on Disney+ Hotstar. She was last seen in the 2022 film Nikamma, co-starring Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani. She will appear next in the web series India Police Force.

